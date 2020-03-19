Bernard J. Lavalette, 87, died Sunday, March 8, at Birchwood Terrace Rehab & Healthcare in Burlington surrounded by his family.
He was born on Sept. 18, 1932 in Burlington. The son of the late William and Victorine (Francis) Lavalette.
Bernard is a veteran of the Korean War. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953, spending two years overseas in the 21st Infantry B Company; active duty and as a military police officer.
He met Michiko Nagasawa while stationed in Japan. They fell in love and were married in Tokyo on Sept. 25, 1952. They had one child, Mary, in Sendai, Japan.
The family came to America in 1954. They purchased real estate in South Burlington and Essex before building their present home in Hinesburg where they both lived for more than 50 years.
For many years the family ran an antique and furniture business out of their home.
Bernard worked many years in the plumbing and electrical industry, before becoming a self-employed licensed plumber and electrician. He was very artistic and straightforward. He enjoyed wood carving, gardening (which he highly recommended), fishing, antiques and collectibles, sitting outside enjoying the beautiful landscape and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his son-in-law Rick Lewis, his granddaughter, Kerri Wolynec and her husband Josh. His grandson, Ryan Lewis and fiancé Shannon Estep, four great grandchildren, Ben and Sophia Wolynec and Ziya and Mycah Estep-Lewis, three sisters, Gloria Lynch, Theresa Julian, and Joyce Shepard and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife Michiko, his daughter Mary, brothers, Donald, Harrison, Thomas and Reginald and sisters, Violet, Marlene and Lillian.
A celebration of life will take place this summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the University of Vermont Cancer Center.