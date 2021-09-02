A celebration of the life of Barbara Rose Jordan of South Burlington will be held at Williston Federated Church, 44 North Williston Road, Saturday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m.
Masking and social distancing will be in effect. Seating is limited and car-pooling encouraged. Join facebook.com/groups/barbarajordan/ for further details, including a livestream option.
