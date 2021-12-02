Barbara Lynn Miller

Barbara Sue (Inglis) Lynn Miller of South Burlington, 88, died on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Pittsboro, N.C.
She was born on Dec. 22, 1932, in Lafayette, Ind.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents, James E. and M. Evelyn (Thompson) Lynn; and brother, Richard A. Lynn.
She married the love of her life, David A. Miller, who predeceased her, on Jan. 24, 1953.
She is survived by her two daughters, Rebecca L. (Robert Cota) Miller of Vermont, and Kathleen A. (David) Morrison of North Carolina; grandchildren, Nicholas A. Esposito of Montana, and Valerie L. (Mathew) Haskins of North Carolina; brothers, Wynston R. (Patricia) Lynn of Florida, and James E. (Dianna) Lynn of Colorado; nephews and nieces, Jeff (Annette) Lynn and children, Madison and McKenna Lynn of Florida, Christi (John) Gonner, James R. Lynn, Katy (Paul) Workman, and Nolan and Audrey Workman, all of Colorado.
“I will walk my earth in love until time ends. When it does, there will be Eternity and I will travel on. With all my love and no goodbyes to each of you whose caring presence has graced my life.”
— Author unknown
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity. There will be no services.
