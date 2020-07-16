Anna K. Johnston

Anna Kottis Johnston, 85, of South Burlington, died June 14, 2020. She was born in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, on July 3, 1934, to Angelo and Marry Kottis, who emigrated from Epirus.
Her parents and siblings John, Gregory, and Dixie instilled in her a love of learning, a strong work ethic and a joy for life.
Anna taught English at South Burlington High School for nine years and at Colchester High School for 21 years, where she was also English department head for 17 years. She created courses to meet the needs and interests of her students and consciously planned daily activities to involve each student’s participation. She hoped that she instilled in her students a love of learning and a strong work ethic.
Anna was a true professional in her teaching career, including president of the Vermont Council of Teachers of English, co-chair of the Vermont Education Association State Convention Committee for 13 years, president of Colchester Education Association, Vermont Education Association delegate to the National Education Association convention, presenter at New England English Teachers workshops and other workshops, Delta Kappa Gamma second vice-president, and president of the Shelburne Bay Boat Club.
In 1996, she retired from teaching, a profession she dearly loved. Anna’s first love, however, was always her family. Sadly, Lynwood, her husband of 23 years, and her son Robert predeceased her. Anna derived much happiness from her son, Steven, who was a stabilizing force in her life. She enjoyed bantering and spirited conversations with him and teaching him the tradition of Greek cuisine. They skied, boated, vacationed and ate many Chinese meals together. Her times with him were a special treasure.
Laughter abounded in Anna’s life and she thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family members and her dear friends.
In her retirement years, Anna stayed out of mischief by traveling, attending Road Scholars programs in signature cities, writing for The Other Paper, tending to her feline buddies Lily and Jeffords, reading, boating, exercising, cooking, gardening, attending plays, concerts, movies and lectures, visiting museums, playing dominoes, hosting dinners, visiting, walking and thinking.
Anna and her son, Steve, thank the anonymous blood donors, her doctors, nurses, counselors and dear friends who supported her and helped her deal with her medical adversities. Steve and family want to thank the following people for all their attentive care for Anna: Adult Nurse Practitioner Patty Towle, adult PRN Janet Ely, hematologists Dr. Sakshi Jasra and Dr. Dennis Sanders, ophthalmologist Dr. Brian Kim, cardiologist Dr. Friederike K. Keating and psychologist Kathy McBeth.
Anna appreciated, loved and cared deeply about all her friends and family which includes special nieces, nephews, sister Dixie, brother Greg, the Antonellis family.
Services for Anna will be held at a later date.
She wishes that you welcome and enjoy the day and continue to accept, respect and be kind to one another.
