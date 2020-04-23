As the South Burlington Public Library is still closed, South Burlington Representatives will hold their upcoming Legislative Forum online via Zoom, a web-based video conferencing tool, Monday, April 27, 6:30 - 8 p.m.
Receive updates on what is happening in Montpelier and bring your questions and concerns to Senator Michael Sirotkin and Representatives Ann Pugh, Maida Townsend, Martin LaLonde and John Killacky.
Log in to the Zoom meeting by entering this address into the web browser: https://zoom.us/j/452162451?pwd=QzBnZE5zcDdBRVIrQVNPZ2FkWnJhZz09. The phone number is +1 646 558 8656, the meeting ID 452 162 451 and the password is 926852.