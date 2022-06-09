Infinite Youth Center summer session is from June 13 to Aug. 19, for wages 12 to 18, at the University Mall, space No. D25.
The sessions run Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesdays 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and includes breakfast, lunch and snacks.
There are also weekly activities to encourage kids to say no to alcohol and drugs.
Space is limited to 25 people. More at tec@trinityedcenter.org or 802-777-8080.
