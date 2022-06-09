Infinite Youth Center is weekly events to help kids to say no to alcohol and drugs, Thursdays, June 16 to Aug. 18, 10-11 a.m., University Mall.
The sessions are for kids ages 12 to 18. Space is limited to 25 people and includes lunch.
For more information or to learn how to get a T-shirt and gift card, email or call tec@trinityedcenter.org or 802-777-8080.
