Watching wildlife is enjoyable, especially when young animals appear in the spring. However, it is best to keep your distance. Picking up young wildlife can do more harm than good, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department — and it is also against the law.
When people see young animals alone, they often mistakenly assume these animals are helpless or lost, in trouble or needing to be rescued. Bringing young wildlife into a human environment often results in permanent separation from their mothers and a sad ending for the animal.
Handling wildlife could also pose a threat to the people involved. Wild animals can transmit disease and angry wildlife mothers can pose significant dangers. Here are some helpful tips:
• Deer and moose nurse their young at different times during the day, and often leave young alone for long periods of time. These animals are not lost. Their mother knows where they are and will return.
• Young birds on the ground may have left their nest, but their parents still feed them.
• Young animals such as foxes and raccoons will often follow their mother. The mother of a wild youngster is usually nearby but just out of sight to a person happening upon it.
• Many wildlife species will not feed or care for their young when people are close by. Obey signs that restrict access to wildlife nesting areas, including hiking trails that may be temporarily closed.
• Keep domestic pets indoors, leashed or fenced in.
• Avoid projects that remove trees, shrubs and dead snags that contain nests during the spring and summer.
For information about rabies and wildlife conflicts, call the Vermont Rabies Hotline at 800-472-2437.
For the safety of all wildlife, taking a wild animal into captivity is illegal, even one you suspect is sick, injured or has been abandoned.
