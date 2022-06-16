Vermont’s largest philanthropic resource dedicated to women and girls has handed out $311,190 in grants for 2022.
In all, 35 Vermont nonprofit organizations that advance gender equity and justice received grants from the Vermont Women’s Fund.
“We approach our annual grant funding as the engine that drives positive change,” director Meg Smith said. “At the heart of this work are the nonprofits who deliver the services — and the opportunities they provide for women and girls in Vermont.”
Locally, Vermont Women’s Fund 2022 grant recipients included The Safety Team, South Burlington, $10,000.
To learn more, visit vermontwomensfund.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.