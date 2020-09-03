For the second time since its inception, the Women’s Economic Opportunity Conference has been cancelled.
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) announced the cancelation of the annual conference that he launched in 1996 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The only other time it was cancelled was after 9/11.
“The strength of this conference lies in the personal stories and lessons that are shared and the personal connections that are made, whether in workshops, a keynote address, or simply over lunch. These connections make this conference unique, and when we explored options for WEOC this year, we simply could not overcome the obstacles brought on by COVID concerns,” Leahy said.
Held at Vermont Technical College in Randolph, the free conference is known for bringing together hundreds of women from across Vermont for a day of professional and personal growth.
Recent keynote speeches and workshops have focused on gender equity, racial diversity and the challenges of starting a business in Vermont, while attendees have explored new careers, connected to financial resources and strengthened their social media skills.
More information on the conference can be found on Senator Leahy’s website at leahy.senate.gov/issues/about-weoc.
