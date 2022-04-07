The Wolf Tree in South Burlington’s Red Rocks Park dates to when the land was farmland — before it turned back to woods.
Experts say it’s almost impossible to accurately date the tree’s age, but estimate it dates to the 1700s. Passersby can’t get too close, however, as the tree is at the end of its life and is beginning to lose branches to decay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.