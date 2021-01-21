Winterberry: A native of lasting beauty
Courtesy of the University of Vermont extension

Winterberry shrubs can bring vibrant red to an otherwise muted winter landscape. Native to North America, the plant is one of 30 deciduous holly hardy species in the United States. Plant and share with local wildlife; birds nest in the plants and eat the berries and mammals might munch on their stems and leaves.

