Winterberry: A native of lasting beauty

Winterberry shrubs can bring vibrant red to an otherwise muted winter landscape. Native to North America, the plant is one of 30 deciduous holly hardy species in the United States. Plant and share with local wildlife; birds nest in the plants and eat the berries and mammals might munch on their stems and leaves.
We have re-opened our newspaper office to the public in Stowe. Our South Burlington and Morrisville offices remain closed, except by appointment. Face masks are mandatory, and appropriate social distancing must be practiced, at all locations. Please email or call us with questions, news or updates; and read our local coronavirus coverage.
