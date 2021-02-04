The Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District tree sale is open for orders.
Offerings include a selection of tree and shrub species for home, garden and conservation projects. All proceeds from this fundraiser are used to develop and implement on-the-ground projects that protect natural resources.
The district hosts an annual tree sale as a service to residents in Chittenden County. To order visit winooskinrcd.org/treesale.
