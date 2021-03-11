Northeast Wilderness Trust is hosting a virtual speaker series on wild nature from March 17- 26.
Virtual talks in March include:
• March 17, 5:30 p.m.: Wild Carbon with Mark Anderson. Anderson will share recent and groundbreaking science on carbon sequestration and storage in wild, old and unmanaged forests. He is The Nature Conservancy’s director of conservation science for the Eastern U.S. and the board president of Northeast Wilderness Trust.
• March 24, 5:30 p.m.: Meet an Old-Growth Forest with Susan Morse. An ecologist and professional tracker, Morse will guide attendees through the characteristics that set apart old-growth forests from their younger counterparts, from structure to wildlife.
• March 31, 5:30 p.m.: Rewilding: Past, Present and Future with Tom Butler. Butler, senior fellow at Northeast Wilderness Trust and board member of Tompkins Conservation, will give a brief history of the rewilding movement and take a look at where an eco-centric path forward might take us.
Visit newildernesstrust.org/events to register.
