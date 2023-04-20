When it comes to wildlife, photographer and wildlife researcher Sue Morse puts it this way: “If you don’t build it, they will come.” In other words, wild animals need intact, interconnected wild habitat to survive and thrive.
Join Morse as she shares her photos and insights about the wildlife that calls Vermont home, the need for wild habitat and the actions individuals and communities can take to promote wildness. In this online talk on Thursday, April 27, 7-8:30 p.m., Morse will focus on the Champlain Valley — Vermont’s most densely populated region — where opportunities still abound to encourage wild habitats.
To register and receive a Zoom link, go to bit.ly/41edrQe.
Morse has monitored and photographed wildlife since 1977.
The talk is hosted by St. Michael’s College Center for the Environment and is co-sponsored by Vermont Family Forests, The Watershed Center and Lewis Creek Association.
