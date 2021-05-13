South Burlington is hosting two outdoor in-person events this month: Keeping Track of Vermont’s Birds and Weed Warriors Explore Photo Monitoring.
Led by Audubon Vermont’s conservation program manager Mark LaBarr, Keeping Track of Vermont’s Birds is Saturday, May 15, 8 a.m., at Wheeler Nature Park. He will discuss the ways researchers and community scientists monitor bird populations, demonstrate bird banding techniques and talk about ways we can learn about the breeding and migration dynamics of Vermont’s birds.
Understanding the species of birds that use the city’s Wheeler Nature Park will also help with the park’s longterm management. Bring binoculars!
Also on May 15, 1 p.m., tour the park’s project areas associated with invasive plants. Participants will learn about their impacts on natural areas, management and the importance of monitoring invasive plant removal efforts from Mike Bald with Got Weeds?
To register, contact Ashley Parker at aparker@sburl.com.
