Have you ever wondered why March is sugaring season in Vermont? Find out at Wheeler Nature Park Saturday, March 12, 10 a.m.-noon, with Drew Shatzer, a Vermont master naturalist, while exploring different forest biomes and discovering what trees do during the closing weeks of winter.
See signs of local wildlife and discuss ways the city can accommodate them as they navigate a fragmented landscape.
The event includes a community discussion. Shatzer has been a resident of South Burlington for five years and wants to hear what other members of the community have to share about Wheeler Nature Park and how it is being managed.
Questions? Contact Ashley Parker at aparker@southburlingtonvt.gov. To register, visit bit.ly/357esC8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.