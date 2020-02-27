Mike Walsh and Sam Donahue

Mike Walsh and Sam Donahue

 Courtesy photo

From left to right, newly minted South Burlington firefighters/EMT-Bs Mike Walsh and Sam Donahue pose with Chief Terry Francis following a Feb. 18 ceremony.

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.