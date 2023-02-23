Join us on Tuesdays from 6–7 p.m. on Zoom to learn how brain science impacts how we learn, work, play and live. One in five people thinks, learns and/or communicates differently than the so-called typical brain. The one-size-fits all approach to most systems in society leaves many people in our community feeling left out, othered and isolated.
Come learn more about this and more at Brain Club. This month’s theme centers around Urgency Culture. We live in a world where there is so much pressure to do more, achieve more and be more. The pressure to “do the thing” is literally hurting our health. Info and registration at bit.ly/3S8khTF.
