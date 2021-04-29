Drew Shatzer, a volunteer, girdles an invasive buckthorn tree on Saturday, April 24, cutting bark off a 4-inch-wide strip around the trunk and in doing so works to rid the land of that species. Shatzer and about 10 others worked on city property at Nowland Farm Road during the South Burlington Weed Warrior cleanup event, the first in a series to teach volunteers how to remove invasives.

