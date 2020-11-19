The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many a change, but the Women’s Festival of Crafts can’t be kept down. The 31st edition of the bazaar, featuring Vermont crafters, makers and more, has gone virtual.
The more than 80 vendors selling their wares are featured at womensfestivalofcrafts.com, from Nov. 20 until Dec. 18
