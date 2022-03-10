Father and son storytellers and musicians Joseph and Jesse Bruchac of the Nulhegan Abenaki Nation use drum, flute, rattle, and vocals to address the continued presence and vibrant cultural heritage of the Wabanaki Nations of Ndakinna. They present an online lecture through the from Vermont Humanities Council Tuesday, March 15, 6-7:15 p.m., South Burlington Public Library.
Space is limited. Register at southburlingtonlibrary.org/911/we-are-still-here.
