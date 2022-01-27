The Chittenden Solid Waste District is holding a virtual series on special recycling — stuff that can’t go in the trash, but also can’t go in the blue recycling bin.
Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6-7 p.m.: Find out where all your stuff goes when the waste district is done with it, why it is important to sort unwanted stuff in the right bins, and how to make a difference in the community and classroom.
Wednesday, Feb. 23, 6-7 p.m.: Where does your recycling go after it leaves your house? It goes to your local materials recovery facility to be sorted and sold. Take a behind-the-scenes look at how that happens and see why it’s important to recycle right.
Tuesday, March 8, 6-6:30 p.m.: Join Recycle Rhonda and learn how to recycle those batteries and light bulbs that have laying around your house for years, and find out how some building supplies can be turned into something new.
For Zoom links and to register, email Robin Orr at community@cswd.net.
