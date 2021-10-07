Walk with a view
Photo by Jim Pettine

Jim Pettine and Bella, his German shepherd, end their evening walks at Overlook Park in South Burlington. “The view is as good as any in Vermont and the sunsets rarely disappoint. Bella also likes all the love she gets from the other folks who gather there to enjoy the view,” says Pettine.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.