On Saturday, Sept. 23, people living with ALS, family members, friends, caregivers and others affected by the disease will join the fight to find a cure at the Vermont Walk to Defeat ALS. Check-in begins at 10 a.m. at Oakledge Park, 11 Flynn Ave., Burlington, and the walk kicks off at 11 a.m. followed by music, ice cream, raffles and awards.
ALS, often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive motor neuron disease, which gradually robs people of their ability to walk, talk, swallow and eventually breathe. ALS has no known cause or cure, but communities throughout Vermont are rallying together to make change.
To register, donate or learn more visit bit.ly/vermontwalktodefeatals or contact event manager Tara Gottlieb at tara.gottlieb@als.org or 413-320-2075.
