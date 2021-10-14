The Burlington Team Hope Walk to benefit the Northeast Region of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. at Leddy Beach.
All proceeds support the group’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (and their families.
“At the beginning and end of the walk when participants gather, it has the feel of a family reunion complete with hugs and smiles among teams who walk,” said Virginia Goolkasian, Northeast regional development officer.
Online registration and donation can be found at hdsa.org/thwburlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.