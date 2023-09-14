Walk, run some miles for migraines

Miles for Migraine will host its 6th annual 2-mile Walk and 5K Run event on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Veterans Memorial Park, 1000 Dorset St., in South Burlington, from 8:30-11 a.m. The event is a fundraiser for migraine and headache awareness, treatment and research.
But organizers say it’s more than a walk and run: It’s an opportunity to connect with the local migraine and headache community, listen to speakers and visit sponsors in the festival area. All walk and run finishers receive a medal.
The 5K is professionally timed. Dress up in your best purple flair for a chance at a fun prize. All funds raised will benefit the University of Vermont Medical Center Headache Clinic to support local migraine research and fellowship training programs. More at btv.milesformigraine.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.