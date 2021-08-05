It’s that time to walk — or run — for the animals.
The Humane Society of Chittenden County’s 27th Walk for the Animals & 5k Fun Run is Saturday, Aug. 14 at Burlington’s Waterfront Park.
Participants can complete a one mile walk or 5K fun run, with or without their canine companion. The event will feature a scenic lakeside route, free ice cream for both humans and dogs, a DIY doggie photo booth, refreshments, raffle giveaways, music and more. All participants who raise $100 or more will receive a commemorative T-shirt and bandana for their dog and there are other great prizes.
This is the humane society’s largest fundraiser of the year, with all proceeds supporting community programs and services.
Registration starts at 8 a.m., with the run kicking off at 9 a.m.
To register or donate to the event, visit bit.ly/2UZl0O6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.