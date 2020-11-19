Saturday, Nov. 21, from 2-3 p.m.
You have likely heard of Plein Air Painting, but what about Plein Air Poetry? Join Vermont-based PoArtry if you love words, being outdoors and storytelling, come out with a nature-loving poet-adventure guide on a one-hour virtual walk-along at a pop-up surprise location — somewhere in the country — via Zoom from wherever you are as we explore new experiences and spontaneous prompts to write “augmenting verse” poems. No experience necessary. Children, including homeschoolers, are welcome and encouraged. Free event, donations appreciated. Registration required for Zoom link. See poartry.org/nature-walks for more information and to register.
