Bill Mitchell, co-owner and instructor at Ride Safe Vermont, has been an advocate and subject matter expert for motorcycle safety since 2006. On Oct. 29, Mitchell, a South Burlington resident, was honored by Vermont Agency of Transportation secretary Joe Flynn with an award from the Vermont Highway Safety Alliance recognizing his dedication and untiring advocacy for highway safety as a board member of the alliance.
At Ride Safe, Mitchell promotes a safety-centered curriculum to provide riders with an interactive educational experience, and he is also a rider coach for the Vermont Rider Education Program at the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles.
As a coach, he has instructed students during the basic rider course and has provided beginner riders with the skills needed to start a safe riding experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.