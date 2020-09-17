The Poartry Project, an organization that creates opportunities for people to share their experiences through poetry, is holding a plein air poetry experience from Rock Point for those who love words, being outdoors and storytelling. The one-hour virtual walk-along will be held via Zoom from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Explore new experiences and spontaneous prompts to write haiku, hokku and tanka poems. No experience necessary. Children welcome and encouraged, as are homeschoolers. See poartry.org/nature-walks for more information and to register.
