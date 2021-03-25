Northlands Job Corps Center’s Admissions team is hosting a live virtual tour on Tuesday, March 30, at 1 p.m. on WebEx. Interested individuals and their families are invited to join to learn more about viable training opportunities for young adults in the community.
Northlands Job Corps Center, located in Vergennes, currently offers career technical training in automotive, culinary arts, office administration, urban forestry, building & construction, certified medical assistant and welding.
Call or text Penny Stevens, admission counselor, at 802-771-5403 or email stevens.penny@jobcorps.org to request an invitation.
