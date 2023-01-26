This year’s annual Vermont Industrial Hemp Conference will feature nationally recognized hemp experts and entrepreneurs speaking on a range of topics from production and regulatory updates to the future of the hemp foods industry.
The virtual conference is planned for Thursday, Feb. 23, from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
The conference includes morning presentations on the future of hemp foods and growing hemp grain and fiber as well as talks on breeding new hemp grain and fiber cultivars. In addition, participants will learn about current U.S. Department of Agriculture Hemp Program hemp regulations.
The afternoon program includes two separate tracks. The fiber track will feature a presentation on developing a hemp fiber enterprise along with talks on community supported linen, University of Vermont fiber research and hemp fiber as an alternative to plastics, cotton, lumber and cement.
A flower track will cover the challenges of scaling in the hemp cannabinoid market and how weed management measures affect resinous hemp yield, quality and cannabinoid production.
Registration runs to Tuesday, Feb. 21. Conference and registration details can be found at /bit.ly/3GU4r9X or register by phone at 802-656-5665, ext. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.