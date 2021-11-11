At 107, Lenny Roberge is Vermont’s oldest living veteran.
The South Burlington resident, known to many as the Pie Man, was born in 1914 and grew up in Vermont at a Winooski convent before joining the Navy to fight in World War II. The centenarian has lived through two pandemics now, though he only faintly remembers the 1918 Spanish flu.
While the coronavirus pandemic has put a wrinkle in Veterans Day celebrations for the last two years, Roberge and his daughter Lucille Nadeau hope to celebrate this year pending COVID precautions.
When he turned 107 this June, Roberge told The Other Paper that his life advice is to, “Stay vertical, keep breathing and be a good friend.”
