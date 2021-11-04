The Vermont Professionals of Color Network has rebranded its website to help increase the visibility of Black, Indigenous and people of color statewide and to increase access to statewide resources.
“Our primary goal during the redesign process was to create a more valuable, user-centric and responsive resource across all platforms and devices,” said Tinotenda Charles Rutanhira, co-founder and chair of Vermont Professionals of Color Network. “Specifically, we wanted to focus on making it easier for our users to learn and locate valuable information about our organization, our resources, and our members.”
The retooled website will feature a directory of businesses owned by Black and Indigenous people and other Vermonters of color, a job board and events calendar.
More at vtpoc.net.
