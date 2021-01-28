First Wednesays, a series of lectures from the Vermont Humanities Council, kicks off Feb. 3, 7 p.m., with “We Are Still Here” with Joseph and Jesse Bruchac of the Nulhegan Abenaki Nation.
The father and son storytellers and musicians will use drum, flute, rattle and vocals to address the continued presence and vibrant cultural heritage of the Wabanaki Nations of Ndakinna, with special emphasis on the years of the Vermont Eugenics project.
The same night, Mark Breen, meteorologist and planetarium director at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury, will keep our eyes on the sky as he discusses how people have gazed into the heavens to find meaning and connection to their lives for centuries.
On March 3, Greg Bottoms explores the powerful historical, cultural, social and political forces behind white supremacy while drawing from his memoir, “Lowest White Boy.”
Archivist Eva Garcelon-Hart from the Henry Sheldon Museum in Middlebury will delve into the extraordinary story of Charity Bryant and Sylvia Drake on April 7. Bryant and Drake were a married same-sex couple who were socially accepted in early 19th-century rural Vermont.
Finally, viewers can listen along through the poetic lens of Vermont’s first female governor and ambassador to Switzerland for President Bill Clinton. On May 5, Madeleine Kunin speaks about her life and reads from her latest poetry book, “Red Kite, Blue Sky.”
First Wednesdays talks are free. Advance registration is required at vermonthumanities.org/first-wednesdays.
Talks presented earlier in the season can be viewed online, including cartoonist Glynnis Fawkes explaining the research and design processes she followed to create her graphic biography, “Charlotte Brontë Before Jane Eyre.”
