Vermont holds an Out of the Darkness walk to bring awareness to suicide prevention Saturday, Oct. 16, in Burlington’s Battery Park.
In Vermont, there is a suicide every three days, and it’s the eighth leading cause of death in the state — second for those aged 10-34.
Between 1996-2016, Vermont’s suicide rate went up 48%— that’s the second highest increase nationally. And in 2020, there were 12 times as many people who died by suicide than in alcohol-related motor vehicle accidents.
When you walk in one of the over 400 Out of the Darkness Walks nationwide, you join the effort across the nation with hundreds of thousands of people to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy and support survivors of suicide loss at a local level. Thanks to this effort, the foundation has been able to set a goal to reduce the annual suicide rate 20 percent by 2025.
If you know of anyone in immediate crisis, have them call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.
Visit vtspc.org to learn more about the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center.
For more information about the walk, contact Debbie Babbie at babbds@comcast.net or Heather White, at 413-387-3770 or hwhite@afsp.org
Walk registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Find out more at afsp.org.
