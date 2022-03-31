Vermont Gas Systems has been 2022 Business of the Year by the Lake Champlain Chamber in recognition of its work to reduce emissions for its customers.
The announcement was made at chamber’s 111th annual dinner held March 16.
“Vermont Gas Systems is honored to be recognized,” Neale Lunderville, company CEO and president, said. “On behalf of all of us, I want to thank the Lake Champlain Chamber, and our customers, for this honor and for the continued opportunity to serve Northwest Vermont.”
The company serves more than 55,000 families and businesses in Franklin, Chittenden and Addison counties. The 130-plus employee company is the region’s comprehensive thermal energy services provider and is a leader in a growing effort to decarbonize North America’s gas infrastructure.
“We are committed to getting to net zero by 2050, with a near-term goal of reducing emissions in line with Vermont’s Global Warming Solutions Act over the next decade,” Lunderville said in a press release.
Vermont Gas Systems is the first gas utility in the country to offer customers a voluntary renewable natural gas option, helps Vermonters save money, energy and make their homes and businesses more efficient, offers rebates to assist low- and moderate-income Vermonters weatherize their homes, installs electric heat pump water heaters in place of traditional gas heaters. It is also a founding partner of the Vermont Green Hydrogen Partnership with GlobalFoundries and the University of Vermont to research and develop zero-carbon hydrogen energy to displace fossil gas.
