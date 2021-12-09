Vermont Federal Credit Union recently donated over $14,000 to a variety of local charities and non-profit organizations, including Hunger Free Vermont, Northwest Family Food, Out Community Cares Camp, VT Sustainable Job Fund, Jenna’s Promise, Spectrum’s St. Albans Drop-in Center, Common Roots, South Burlington Food Shelf, Addison County Parent Child Center, Homeward Bound, Essex Chips, Outright VT and Champlain Valley Junior League Vermont Diaper Bank.
The credit union also partnered with several local radio stations in the 12th Feed Your Neighbor food drive to benefit Feeding Chittenden and the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, collecting over 9,000 pounds of food.
