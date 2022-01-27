Students in kindergarten through eighth grade, including homeschoolers, are invited to share their appreciation for forests and trees by creating an original story and artwork for the Growing Works of Art contest.
The theme “Sharing your TREE-mendous story.” Students should write a short story (one to three paragraphs) about a meaningful experience or memory about trees, and then create a work of art to illustrate their story. Entries will be judged equally on creativity and originality and how well the story is told through writing and art.
The deadline to enter is March 11.
For more information and an official entry form fo to go.uvm.edu/growingart.
Winners in each age group will receive a Vermont State Park punch pass and will appear on Across the Fence, UVM Extension’s weekday program on WCAX-TV. Winning entries will be announced on Arbor Day, May 6, and will be featured on the contest website.
