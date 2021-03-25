Kids of all ages are invited to sign up for Croak, Slither and Slide, a 6-week exploration of frogs, snakes, salamanders, turtles and other reptiles and amphibians.
The free herpetology course, offered by University of Vermont Extension 4-H, will delve into the life cycles, habitats and food sources of a number of species found in New England and beyond. Participants also will learn about the cultural connections and body dynamics, among other topics.
Weekly sessions will include do-at-home crafts. These include making homemade slime, fingerprint casts, a paper chameleon and an origami frog that hops. Participants also will create an amphibian or reptile life cycle on paper or with clay and become a citizen scientist by searching for vernal pools, making a sound map and signing up to be a salamander crossing guard.
In the Croak, Slither and Slide session on frogs, kids will make sparkly slime from baking soda and saline to learn about frog spawn.
One of the take-home activities in the Croak, Slither and Slide course involves drawing an amphibian life cycle.
Sessions will be held via Zoom from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on six consecutive Thursday afternoons. The dates are April 15, 22 and 29 and May 6, 13 and 20.
Registration is required. To register, go to go.uvm.edu/4h-herpetology.
Closed captioning will be provided for this program. To request an additional disability-related accommodation to participate, contact Liz Kenton at liz.kenton@uvm.edu or (802) 257-7967, ext. 308.
