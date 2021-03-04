• University Mall in South Burlington is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross Friday, March 5, noon-5 p.m. Go to redcrossblood.org to sign up.
• Vibrant Church, 2025 Williston Road, South Burlington is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross Thursday, March 11, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Go to redcrossblood.org to sign up.
• DoubleTree by Hilton Burlington, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington, is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross Thursday, March 25, noon-5 p.m. Go to redcrossblood.org to sign up.
• University Mall in South Burlington is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross Saturday, April 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Go to redcrossblood.org to sign up.
• University Mall in South Burlington is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross Saturday, May 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Go to redcrossblood.org to sign up.
• Vibrant Church, 2025 Williston Road, South Burlington is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross Thursday, May 20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Go to redcrossblood.org to sign up.
