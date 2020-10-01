The University Mall is holding a Halloween art contest for students in pre-school through eighth grade.

The contest, a collaboration between the University Mall and Arts So Wonderful, will run Oct. 18-31.

Kids are encouraged to submit Halloween or fall theme artwork. Each entry will receive a Halloween treat bag. Entries can be of any medium including paint, crayon, clay, fabric, Legos and the like.

The work will be displayed in the Arts So Wonderful window by Center Court. The community can vote via the mall website, Facebook page and in-mall ballots.

First, second and third place winners will be selected for three different age categories. The winners of each age category will receive a gift card to a University Mall store of choice.

First place prize is $150, second place $75 and third place $50. Deadline for entries is Oct. 24. Drop off art at the Mall Management Office or Arts So Wonderful. Contact LuAnn Clarke at lclarke@keypointpartners.com or the mall office at 863-1066 for more information.

