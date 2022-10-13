STEM Showcase 3.0 will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, in Burlington, and features a morning of hands-on learning activities for kids ages 8 to 14.
Registration is required by Nov. 3 for this free event, which will take place on the University of Vermont campus from 10 a.m.-noon.
Each participant may choose two of the six workshops, which all focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics topics.
Options include the Hurricane-Proof House Challenge (environmental and civil engineering); Let’s Make Robots Go (LEGO robotics and coding); Engineering Helping Hands (biomedical building challenge); What is Nanotechnology: Getting Patients the Medicine They Need (biomedical engineering); A Berry Cool DNA Extraction (DNA science); and Discover the Natural World Through a New Lens (using microscopes).
To register, go to go.uvm.edu/stem-showcase.
The program is a collaboration between UVM Extension 4-H and the colleges of agriculture and life sciences and engineering and mathematical sciences.
