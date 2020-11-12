Volunteer cooks
Burlington Dismas House is seeking volunteers to cook at their location on Buell Street in Burlington. Seeking fill-in cooks for Monday – Friday evenings, three volunteer cooks for Thanksgiving, and three for Christmas Day. The holiday opportunities will fill up fast so reach out now if interested. Contact Kimberly Parsons at 658-0381 or email kim@dismasofvt.org.
Volunteer receptionist and greeter
Franklin County Animal Rescue is looking for some volunteers to help at the front desk on Tuesday through Friday 2–5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.–noon or noon–2 p.m. Duties include answering phone call, greeting visitors, filter through emails, and help with adoption counseling. To apply, visit franklincountyanimalrescue.org/volunteer.
Camping equipment donations
Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity is asking people to donate tents, sleeping bags and other camping equipment in excellent condition they no longer need. Donated items will be made available to individuals experiencing homelessness. As campgrounds close for the season and the weather gets colder, sleeping bags and tents will be made available to people who have no other option. Drop off at Franklin Grand Isle Community Action or The Samaritan House in St. Albans. For more information contact Jess at 527-3792 ext. 108.
Career mentors
Vermont Works for Women provides career services free of charge to women seeking employment advice.
We match volunteer career mentors with women clients based on what type of advice they are seeking or based on the client’s industry-specific interests. As a volunteer mentor, you will have the opportunity to assist clients with any employment skill(s) of your choice. There is no need to be an expert in any subject. We are looking for women or gender non-conforming individuals to serve as career mentors. Five or more years of workforce experience is preferred. This opportunity can be virtual. To learn more, email info@vtworksforwomen.org.
Franklin county blood drives
Are you available to support us at upcoming blood drives in Franklin County? Join the American Red Cross to provide excellent and enthusiastic customer service to enhance the blood donor experience. Apply at redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer.html
Does your student need volunteer hours?
Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity ReStores in Williston and Milton are looking for student support this fall and winter. Shifts are flexible (during the week, after school or on weekends) and no experience is necessary. Tasks include: sorting clothing, unloading incoming donations at the back door, sorting and moving items onto the sales floor, pricing items, testing electronics and small appliances, and keeping the store tidy and organized. Volunteers must be 16 years or older. Contact Allison DeVoe at adevoe@vermonthabitat.org.
Meals on wheels drivers needed
Age Well needs volunteers to deliver nutritious meals to homebound elders. Drivers pick up food at a central location and deliver to residential locations on their route. Time commitment varies from one day per week to one day per month from about 10:30-11:45a.m. Background. License and insurance check. Call 662-5249 or email volunteerservices@agewellvt.orgto learn more.
