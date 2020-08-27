After raising nearly $290,000 for its COVID-19 United Response Fund, United Way of Northwest Vermont distributed these funds to nearly 30 local organizations on the front lines of helping people most impacted by the pandemic.
United Way first issued emergency funds in April to CVOEO to support two food shelves - Feeding Chittenden and Northwest Family Foods - and for other basic needs for vulnerable populations; Age Well to support its Meals on Wheels program; and both Chittenden Housing Review Team and Franklin Grand Isle Community Housing Team to support housing retention and rapid re-housing.
Additional funds were raised through a combination of corporate gifts, crowdfunding and a matching gift from the Pomerleau Family. Micro-grants have been issued to organizations supporting other critical needs, with special attention paid to supporting organizations that serve Black, Indigenous and People of Color - communities who are disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
United Way established the COVID-19 United Response Fund on March 19.
“As we embark on a long road to recovery, the need is greater than ever to reimagine and rebuild our communities. COVID-19 and the protests following the murder of George Floyd have laid bare the disparate outcomes and structural inequities in our systems,” United Way CEO Jeff Bridges said. “But we need community support because we can’t do this work alone.”
