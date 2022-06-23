United Way of Northwest Vermont, which serves Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties, will distribute $880,000 in 2022 to 33 organizations.
The partner funding will support organizations that address United Way’s key strategies: meeting basic needs (housing, food, transportation), supporting families, promoting mental health, reducing substance misuse and promoting financial stability.
“Community giving makes this funding possible. These are local dollars supporting local organizations improving the lives of our family, friends and neighbors,” said CEO Jesse Bridges. “For every dollar raised through our annual workplace campaigns, United Way leverages additional investments and the power of volunteers to invest over three dollars back into the community.”
Some of the services this funding will support include:
• Emergency shelter for people who are homeless and those fleeing domestic violence; housing retention services to help people not lose their homes; and alternative housing options for older adults, people with disabilities, and people with limited financial means.
• Services and resources to help people gain financial stability and to meet their basic needs, including food security.
• Support for parents and families, including home visits, early childhood services, parenting support and education.
• Accessible and appropriate mental health services and resources for people of all ages.
• Recovery and wellness support for individuals, parents and families to reduce impacts of substance misuse.
• A wide range of services and supports for all members of our community, including older adults, people with intellectual disabilities and autism, New Americans, people living with chronic conditions, and more.
