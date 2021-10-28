Ugly sweaters are back!

It’s almost that time of the year again, from dancing snowmen to dangling jingle bells, those once-fashionable-now-outrageous sweaters are making a comeback.
Not on the runway, but in a fun way, the South Burlington Rotary Club’s 5th Ugly Sweater Fun Run & Walk is Sunday, Dec. 12, Fredrick H. Tuttle Middle School, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
After last year’s virtual Ugly Mask Contest in 2020, the club says it’s happy to be able once again gather safely.
Beneficiaries of this fundraising event are the Rotary Club of South Burlington’s local charity initiatives, and the club partners with the South Burlington Academic Boosters Fund. Academic boosters support both students and teachers who seek to engage in extended learning opportunities.
So, bring the whole family out for some fun and exercise while wearing your tackiest, craziest — and ugliest — sweaters. Complimentary food and beverages, a snapshot from the photo booth, a commemorative winter hat and prizes for the ugliest sweaters.
Masks are recommended and current Vermont COVID guidelines will be observed. Registration begins on Monday, Nov. 1, at southburlingtonrotary.org.
Same day registration opens at 10 a.m. and the 5K fun run and 2.5K walk starts at 11 a.m.
Entrance fee is $35 for adults, $15 for ages 12-17 and free for kids under 12.
