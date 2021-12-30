The Rotary Club of South Burlington raised over $11,000 in this year’s fifth annual Ugly Sweater Fun Run on Dec. 12 to benefit the South Burlington Academic Fund and the South Burlington Rotary charity.
There were 145 “ugly” participants, both young and old, along with some well-dressed dogs. Entrants came from throughout Chittenden County. In addition, 39 volunteers were on hand to help.
“The weather was the best ever in the history of the event, sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-40s,” said Jay Pasackow of the Rotary club. “You almost didn’t know it was winter. I wish we could predict good weather every year!”
Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School served as the event’s base, where an array of food, including soup, pizza, hot chocolate, coffee, chocolate chip cookies and water were available, as well as the popular photo booth.
Participants received a free commemorative winter hat.
