Ugly masks, beautiful outcomes

From left are Rotarian John Buechler, South Burlington High School Career Development Center Coordinator Christine Lundie, Principal Patrick Burke and Rotarian Jay Pasackow.

 Courtesy photo

Through its Ugly Mask Contest, the South Burlington Rotary was able to donate $2,500 to the South Burlington Academic Boosters Fund. 

